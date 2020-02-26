Man with gunshot wound found dead at Greenville Co. park, sheriff’s office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are currently investigating a death that reportedly occurred at an area park.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, their office received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. in regard to a gunshot victim at Herdklotz Park, located on Beverly Road.

Investigators said they found a deceased man at the park and said he had at least one gunshot wound.

Lt. Ryan Flood said the death investigation is in its early stages and no other information is being released at this time.

Paris Elementary and Sevier Middle schools were placed on a lockout out of an abundance of caution due to the schools being close to the park.