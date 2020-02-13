Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Woodruff, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials said their office is involved in an investigation after two people were found dead in Woodruff on Wednesday.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted Woodruff Police Department officers on Wednesday after a man notified law enforcement about a suspicious text he received from a phone belonging to Malcolm Barnes, 63.

Clevenger said that Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials involved Laurens County Sheriff’s Office due to a possible address for Barnes coming up as Laurens.

Woodruff officers then reportedly responded to Millen Drive and found two people deceased.

Clevenger said his office responded and pronounced Barnes and his wife, Caroleen Powell Barnes, 65, dead at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Malcolm Barnes and Caroleen Barnes both had single gunshot wounds to the head.

Clevenger said in the news release that the deaths appear to be a murder/suicide domestic based on evidence gathered at the scene.

According to the release, there appears to be no danger to the community.