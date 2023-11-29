SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man responsible for “wreaking havoc on the community” has been arrested after a week and a half long crime spree in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Morgan Phillips, 38, of Roebuck, and two other suspects went to Academy Sports and Outdoors on Nov. 18 at 9:15 a.m. and stole $1,400 worth of merchandise.

Two store employees confronted the suspect as they were leaving the store and Phillips shows them a gun in his waistband.

A customer, who witnessed the incident, took a video of the incident and later posted it on social media. A violent crimes investigator sent out still pictures from the store’s surveillance video in-house, and one of our warrant officers identified Phillips because of his distinct tattoos.

The other two suspects with Phillips and the truck used in the robbery, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, hasn’t been located.

On Nov. 19, an employee at HotSpot on Highway 292 called about a suspicious person who resembled Phillips. A felony traffic stop was attempted in the convenience store parking lot, but Phillips was able to get away.

The sheriff’s office said Phillips drove at excessive speeds and also drove on the opposite of the road while intentionally attempting to strike deputies.

Sheriff Wright said a chase ensued and ended on Hwy. 29 on the westside of Spartanburg when Phillips crashed and ran from the scene.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office got a tip at 4:30 p.m. that Phillips was at a house. The sheriff’s office sent a helicopter to confirm that the cars were there.

Once Phillips learned that deputies knew where he was, he drove off in a van.

Deputies arrived and was searching the house and an out house when Phillips drove by in the van and sped off.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Phillips refused to stop, and another lengthy pursuit ensued,

Sheriff Wright said Phillips was “driving like a wild man.” Deputies backed out and let the helicopter follow him.

Phillips crashed in a wooded area in a cow pasture in Pauline. There was a passenger in the vehicle who told deputies he was the victim of a kidnapping.

Sheriff Wright said they attempted a dog track, but found out later that his girlfriend had picked him up.

On Tuesday, Spartanburg County Warrant Division received a tip at 11:25 a.m. that Phillips was at a house on Lyndhurst Street.

SWAT responded to the scene to begin negotiations with Phillips.

Officials said several schools in the area were notified about the situation.

The Daniel Morgan Technology Center mentioned that all students were being transported by bus or returning to their respective home high schools due to the investigation. All students and employees were reported safe.

Sheriff Wright said there were other people in the home with Phillips. He said believes they knew Phillips but did not know the crimes he had committed.

After negotiations, Phillips was arrested at 5:45 p.m.

He was taken to an area hospital for injuries he sustained during one of his previous crashes, and after receiving treatment, He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Tuesday evening.

He was charged with armed robbery, nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle,reckless driving, failure to stop, driving under suspension – 3rd and subsequent offense, hit and run, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A search of Greenville’s public index revealed 45 prior charges on Phillips from 2002-2023. A search of Spartanburg’s public index revealed 20 prior charges from 2006-2021.