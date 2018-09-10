News

Mandatory evacuation for Hatteras Island, NC begin at noon

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 10:42 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 10:42 AM EDT

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) - Mandatory evacuations are expected to begin Monday for residents and visitors in the Outer Banks.

WAVY's Andy Fox reports that evacuations will begin at noon on Hatteras Island, and 7 a.m. Tuesday for the rest of Dare County. 

Here is a map regarding current evacuation orders for the #OuterBanks #OBX pic.twitter.com/zWTyR9Qa1D

— Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) September 10, 2018
This comes as Hurricane Florence appears to be bearing down on North Carolina's Outer Banks. Florence is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane on Monday. 

Florence could hit the region as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane by Thursday.

