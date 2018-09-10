Mandatory evacuation for Hatteras Island, NC begin at noon

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) - Mandatory evacuations are expected to begin Monday for residents and visitors in the Outer Banks.

WAVY's Andy Fox reports that evacuations will begin at noon on Hatteras Island, and 7 a.m. Tuesday for the rest of Dare County.

Here is a map regarding current evacuation orders for the #OuterBanks #OBX pic.twitter.com/zWTyR9Qa1D

— Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) September 10, 2018

This comes as Hurricane Florence appears to be bearing down on North Carolina's Outer Banks. Florence is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane on Monday.

Florence could hit the region as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane by Thursday.