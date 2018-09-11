Mandatory evacuation issued for NC coast, barrier islands Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) - NC Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered a mandatory evacuation of all people on the coast of NC.

This includes the barrier islands.

The order doesn't apply to emergency personnel operating on the islands to secure public safety, infrastructure or emergency medical care providers.