Mandatory evacuation issued for NC coast, barrier islands
RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) - NC Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered a mandatory evacuation of all people on the coast of NC.
This includes the barrier islands.
The order doesn't apply to emergency personnel operating on the islands to secure public safety, infrastructure or emergency medical care providers.
