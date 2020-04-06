1  of  13
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Mandatory legislator quarantine sought after SC session

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

State health officials sit in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse as the House meets without the public in attendance, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. The House returned briefly to approve $45 million in emergency funds for state health officials to fight coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker is seeking a “mandatory quarantine at home” for all state legislators following this week’s special session amid the coronavirus outbreak.

State Rep. Justin Bamberg wrote to House Speaker Jay Lucas on Sunday, noting that he supports the decision for lawmakers to hold the one-day House and Senate sessions Wednesday.

But he also said that the legislators’ gatherings “run counter to the mandates and suggestions in place for our citizens.”

A spokeswoman for Lucas did not immediately return an email message seeking comment Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories