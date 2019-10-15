Manhunt for homicide suspect from Upstate ends in Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla (WFLA/WSPA) – The manhunt for a murder suspect accused of killing two people in Florida and another in Tennessee has come to an end.

Stanley Mossburg, 35, a.k.a.”Woo Woo,” was arrested around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Mossburg was wanted for first-degree murder in Greene County, Tenn. He is also suspected of killing two people Monday night in unincorporated Winter Haven, Fla.

Further information regarding the deaths was not immediately available.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kevin Bobo confirmed Monday that Mossburg is from Spartanburg County. Deputies here assisted Tennessee law enforcement in their investigation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that Mossburg “viciously murdered” a man and left him behind a laundromat in Greeneville, Tenn. earlier this month.

Mossburg fled to Spartanburg, S.C. where his sister bought him a bus ticket to Florida.

On Monday night, a man found Mossburg in his Winter Haven, Fla. home after Mossburg murdered two people who lived with the victim, Sheriff Judd said.

“This man said to our live victim, ‘I’m not gonna kill you because God told me not to.’ But he held him captive all night long last night until today,” Sheriff Judd said, gesturing to Mossburg’s photo.

Mossburg left in the victim’s car before returning near the scene of the double homicide, according to deputies.

“He told our live victim that the two that he had murdered in the house were number 7 and 8,” Sheriff Judd said. “We have no way to verify that only that Stanley Mossburg said the two he murdered in the Winter Haven area were number 7 and 8.”

Deputies said after the killings, Mossburg barricaded himself in a home in Winter Haven. A SWAT team responded to the area and set up a perimeter. Mossburg was taken into custody hours later early Tuesday morning.