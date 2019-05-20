News

Man wanted in shooting of Auburn officers in custody

Posted: May 20, 2019 07:15 AM EDT

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - UPDATE: (8:19 a.m. ET) Multiple sources are confirming they got the suspect, 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes.

Wilkes has been taken in custody near the intersection of Beehive Road and Wire Road.

More details to come. 

Previous Story:

A massive manhunt is underway in East Alabama for a man accused of shooting an Auburn police officer to death late Sunday night.

The search is centered on the Wire Road area for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes. Wilkes is described as being white, 6-feet-4-inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies are participating in the search, Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said in a news briefing just after 5 a..m. CDT.

One Auburn officer was killed, one more critically injured and a third officer wounded.

About 10:10 p.m. CDT  officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Arrowhead Mobile Home community, according to investigators. The officers were met with gunfire, police said.

Additional information will be released later today, Register said. The chief called this his toughest day in law enforcement.

