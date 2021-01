SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has responded to a report of a body found at Barnet Park.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, an investigator from his office is on-scene with law enforcement after a body was found in the area behind the amphitheater at the park.

Spartanburg Police Department officials said earlier that preliminary information indicated that the body is that of a homeless man.