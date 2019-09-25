Man’s body found at waste processing facility in Piedmont, coroner confirms

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a man’s body was found at a waste processing facility in Piedmont Wednesday afternoon.

An employee at the Waste Industries facility, located on Estes Plant Road, found the man’s body at about 1 p.m. Wednesday and called the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Jeff Fowler said.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 56-year-old Terry Brent Thomas.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the body was dropped off by a trash truck.

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.

The case is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.