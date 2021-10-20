Man’s body found in Swannanoa River identified, Asheville Police continue investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The body of a man found in the Swannanoa River has been identified.

We previously reported on Monday that a body was found in the Swannanoa River near Azalea Road and Hardesty Lane, according to Asheville Police.

That person has been identified as Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, of Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division believes foul play was involved in his death and are continuing to investigate at this time. Hoffman’s killing is the 9th detectives have investigated in 2021.

Detectives are investigating this incident, but need your help. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.