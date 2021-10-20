Man’s body found in Swannanoa River identified, Asheville Police continue investigation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic water

FILE

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The body of a man found in the Swannanoa River has been identified.

We previously reported on Monday that a body was found in the Swannanoa River near Azalea Road and Hardesty Lane, according to Asheville Police.

That person has been identified as Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, of Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division believes foul play was involved in his death and are continuing to investigate at this time. Hoffman’s killing is the 9th detectives have investigated in 2021.

Detectives are investigating this incident, but need your help. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store