GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating Friday morning after a man’s body was found inside of a home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was found inside of a home on Mendel Drive.

Deputies said the cause of death has not been determined.

Details are limited at this time.

The sheriff’s office and Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.