Man’s body found with bite marks in SC, crews searching for alligator

by: Deanne Roberts, WCBD

Posted: / Updated:
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say they are searching for an alligator after finding a man’s body with bite marks on Kiawah Island, South Carolina Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources said they received a call from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office around 4:45 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 saying an alligator was laying on top of someone. Officials say the scene is at a pond on Kiawah Island Club Road.

According to DNR, the coroner’s office says it appears to be a white male in his 80s. Authorities say his body has been recovered.

DNR officials said no one witnessed what took place, and a cause of death has not yet been detected.

A DNR biologist was called to the scene to assist the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in their attempt to find the alligator.

