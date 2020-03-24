Man’s remains found near Seneca had no obvious injuries, cause of death undetermined

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Coroner’s Office officials said Tuesday the cause of a man’s death is still undetermined following autopsy on Monday.

We reported on Friday that human remains were found on a property near Seneca. On Saturday, officials identified the remains as Kendall Todd Hawkins, 47, of Westminster.

Personal items found on Hawkins helped officials identify him.

Hawkins was previously reported as missing by family members on Dec. 26, 2019.

The coroner said Hawkins was last seen alive on December 12 at a home on Whitworth Circle in Seneca.

Officials believe Hawkins died in mid-December based on scene observations and the state of decomposition.

Coroner Karl Addis said Tuesday that the autopsy found no obvious injuries or other definitive cause of death, and said due to the condition of Hawkins’ remains the cause and manner of death is undetermined.