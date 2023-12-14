LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A manufacturer announced plans to expand operations and bring 64 new jobs in Laurens County.

Alupress, which manufactures automotive die casting components, is located at 114 Hunter Industrial Park Road and will add approximately 3,000 square feet to its existing facility, enabling the company to service a growing customer base.

This expansion will cost $26 million.

“We greatly appreciate Alupress’ continued commitment to Laurens County. They are a great corporate citizen for our community and their continued investment in our County shows we are a great place to do business,” Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson said.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2028.

