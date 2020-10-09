Manufacturers expand recall on diabetes drug over carcinogen risks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Two manufacturers behind Metformin Hydrochloride, a drug frequently used to treat Type 2 diabetes, expanded earlier recalls this week to include more batches of drugs. The companies recalled the medication over concerns certain batches contain N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a carcinogenic compound.

Marksans Pharma Limited expanded its recall on Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in 500 mg and 750 mg dosages to include 76 more unexpired batches. You can see which batches on this page.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. also recalled one lot of Riomet ER in the 500 mg per 5 mL dosage. You can check if your batch is impacted on this page.

“Metformin is a fantastic drug,” Leslie Rumbaut, a physician assistant in endocrinology at Bon Secours, said. “It’s been around a long time. It’s the standard of care in type 2 diabetes.”

With the recall in place, should consumers stop taking medications they’ve been prescribed? Absolutely not, Rumbaut said.

It’s only a few lot numbers from a few manufacturers that are affected so we don’t want people to stop their medication,” she said. “We want them to identify if their specific bottle came from a source that’s not as clean as we would like.”