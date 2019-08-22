Manufacturing company KP Components expands in SC

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — A Denmark-based manufacturing company is expanding in South Carolina.

The state’s Department of Commerce says KP Components, a precision components manufacturer, is expanding in Pickens County. Officials say it is a $16 million investment that intends to create 47 jobs.

The Greenville News reports the company will build a 50,000-square-foot (4645.1-square-meter) building to support its U.S. market. The building is expected to open in summer 2020. Job applicants can apply via the company website at https://kp-components.com/jobs-career/ .

The company, according to its website, uses turning machines and high-tech CNC units to make complex parts in orders ranging from several hundred to a million.

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

