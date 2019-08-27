Many SC residents quit their medications because of cost; AARP reports price increase

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- AARP says members across the country are having trouble paying for prescription medications.

And data shows that the price of drugs used to treat serious diseases like cancer has only increased.

In 2016 almost 30 % of South Carolinians stopped taking prescription medications due to increasing costs.

The South Carolina director for AARP, Teresa Arnold, says there are many challenges facing its members. The biggest challenge is the cost of medication.

The price for drugs used to treat cancer, diabetes and heart has increased significantly. Teresa Arnold says those medications are common in South Carolina. “We have some of the highest rates of diabetes and heart diseases in the country.”

Since 2012 the cost of insulin increased by almost $2,000 and the cost of heart disease medication has almost doubled. This increase has caused many South Carolinians to quit their medications.

“1 in 4 that’s just really unacceptable that people can’t even buy their own life saving medications,” explained Arnold.

At the national level AARP is advocating for legislation that allows medicare to negotiate the costs of drugs. At the state level the organization wants states to allow the importation of these medications.

There are 516,000 people living with cancer in SC, 584,000 have diabetes and 190,000 have heart disease.