ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – “Well, we’re visiting with our Caring for the Carolinas Community Service Hero for the month of March: Norene Smith is her name, who operation Clean Start in Anderson,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said.

Tony Saad, treasurer of Clean Start, said “she’s been the director here for 16 years, she’s one of the founders and she just loves this place and loves the people that come here.”

“She had just retired from 40 years of being a nurse, and she was the number one person to be able to come in and do this job,” according to Pati Brosche, Clean Start’s Board President.

“Clean Start is a hygiene center for the homeless. The people, every day they can come in and take a shower, once a week they can do their laundry,” Smith said. “They have gotten them dentures, they have gotten them glasses, and even helped them get their medications if they need it.”

According to Saad, “the way she handles people, the way she treats them, you know a lot of these people are marginalized, they don’t typically get the greeting at other places that they get here. They get treated with dignity.”

Brosche said, “her nursing qualities come through and her heart is bigger than anything I’ve ever seen.”

“She’s just a good lady. And she likes to hug. Every time you come in you’ve got to give her a hug,” David Bader, Clean Start Board Member, said.

“If everybody were a Norene, we wouldn’t have any problems in the world. She takes care of everyone, no matter who they are,” according to Brosche.

“Congratulations to our winner for the month of March, Norene Smith! And thanks to our sponsors: Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamricks,” Roper said.