March held in Greenville demands justice for Breonna Taylor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Cries to arrest the officers that shot Breonna Taylor have been heard across the country.

Saturday, those demands echoed through downtown Greenville.

One marcher, Donna Gaither, said she’s been following Breonna’s case diligently and doesn’t understand why nothing has been done.

“For what? You know what I’m saying? It makes no sense. How do you lay in your bed at home and get shot eight times and no one is held accountable for it,” Gaither said.

Community activist Bruce Wilson led the march and said it’s not just Breonna Taylor they’re marching for.

“There have been several women who have lost their life at the hand of law enforcement that do not get the same recognition or same coverage, but they also lost their lives,” Wilson said. “So we have black women that have been killed and we need to seek justice for also.”

Protesters stopped at several government buildings including City Hall and eventually made their way to the Court House where they hung a banner with the words ‘Say Her Name’, a message that brings awareness to the Black lives taken by police.

Wilson said, this is just the beginning.

“Those in power can understand that we’re not gonna stop, we’re not gonna quit, we’re not gonna let it go,” Wilson said.

Activists also said that their next priority is getting the Confederate monument in Greenville taken down.

They’re in conversation with city leaders in hopes that it is removed soon.

All protests organized by Black Lives Matter Greenville involving the Confederate flag will be postponed until formal action is taken.