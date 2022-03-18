GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – March Madness has arrived and fans were out in full force in Greenville Friday.

The basketball games have started at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and fans from all over are there for the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Auburn University Tigers game against Jacksonville State Gamecocks, fans were lined up at the gates outside the arena.

“There’s gonna be a lot of us anywhere, we’ll pack out wherever we are,” Auburn student Elliot Hayes said.

“Wherever Auburn‘s gonna be we’re gonna be there,” Auburn fan Joel Shumaker said.

They are both ready to watch their team hit the hardwood. Fans enjoyed Fan Fest at the Well also, but plenty were downtown to celebrate too.

“When I found out that Duke was going to be in Greenville obviously I was super excited to get down here with one of my good buddies and his family,” Duke fan Will Pautler said. “We wanna see them when the ball game today but you know our eyes are focused on the biggest prize here we want that trophy at the end.”

Some of the younger fans getting in on the action as well.

“They play some good basketball have some nice three point shots sometimes we start off cold but we always find a way to get back into the rhythm somehow,” Miami fan Sebastian Moleta said.

And of course, there are those hoping to see legends in action.

“One of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time, he’s fantastic and fun to watch he’s put together a great team good leadership good play I’m super excited to watch him,” Pautler said.

Regardless of the fan base one thing is for sure. Madness–March Madness–is in the air in Greenville.

“It’s electric around here so far the energy is in the air for sure,” Hayes said.