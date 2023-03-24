GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Kelly Gramlich is loving life this week as half of the women’s college basketball universe comes to Greenville.

Greenville and Seattle are the two regional sites that will determine the Women’s Basketball Final Four.

“This year is the first year women are only having two regional sites. normally you have four,” the former Clemson women’s basketball star and current ACC Network analyst said. “One is in Seattle, massive metropolitan area and one is in Greenville, South Carolina which is so cool to be on the map like that.”

“So, you will get two regionals here, which means you will send two teams to the Final Four.”

No one watches more women’s college basketball than Gramlich.

Her ACC Network duties include both studio analysis and calling games courtside.

“You know this is a game, it’s not life or death,” Gramlich told 7NEWS about her approach to media coverage. “I am not out there saving lives or anything. Let’s have fun with it, it’s supposed to be fun.”

“But I also take my role of highlighting female student athletes, and the work they put in and how good they are, very seriously.”

Gramlich believes Greenville is a perfect location to host a women’s basketball regional.

“People may come for the first time and every single time they say, ‘wow, I had no idea Greenville was that big’ or ‘I had no idea Greenville had that much going on.'” according to Gramlich. “So, I just think it’s great for the city.”

She also believes South Carolina is a state that has embraced women’s hoops, thanks to Dawn Staley. The South Carolina coach has built the sport’s most elite program in Columbia.

Gramlich believes the Gamecocks have an edge that will likely deliver the school a third national championship since 2017.

“I call this South Carolina team specifically, I believe they’re the best rebounding team that this sport has ever seen,” she told us. “And (legendary Tennessee coach) Pat Summit always said rebounding wins championships. Defense wins games, offense sells tickets, rebounding wins championships.”

Gramlich said whichever team you support at The Well this weekend, she guarantees you’ll like what you see on the court.

“The level of play, not just with the size and athleticism of the athletes, but the shooting ability, the offensive ability, the speed of the game is at an all-time high. “If you come and watch, you can tweet me and say I was bored. But I promise you, you won’t be.”