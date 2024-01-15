GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — As a way of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the legacy he left, Calvin Ivery, the founder of the 2024 HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational created the series of events to symbolize solidarity.

“At the end of the day if we can get people to understand that we all have the same issues you know we all have the same struggles but we do share a common thread and we can serve,” said Ivery.

Yvonne Reeder, a participant, decided to join the crowd for the “March to the Well” parade.

“I have always been inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King. I’ve always been attracted to people who are willing to give up their time to help other people and that impressed me the most with Dr. King,” said Reeder.

The group started on North Main St. at the One City Plaza and walked all the way to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Reeder said the 15 minute march gave her time to reflect.

“This is our way that the fight is still going, the dream is still alive. We’re trying to pass that history on to our newer generation because we want them to never forget the price, the blood that was shed, the slavery that we went through as a people to be where we are today. There was a price paid. They too have a responsibility to not let Dr. King’s death be in vain,” said Reeder.

To Reeder, seeing the community gather together warms her heart knowing that they aren’t afraid to show it.

“I am pleased with the variety of ages and nationalities that showed up. We are a mixture of all races, ages and professions. This means no matter who you are or where you live you have a contribution to make and you are a benefit from what has been done the generation before you,” said Reeder.

The HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational basketball game tournament followed the march. It gave athletes from HBCU’s around the country the opportunity to showcase their talents at the Bon Secours Wellness arena all while gaining support from the community.

“For a lot of the student athletes that I’ve had the chance to talk to, they’re super excited. They’ve been talking about the hospitality of people here in Greenville and they’re already asking about coming back in 2025,” said Ivery.

Ivery said plans for next year’s events are already in the works, click here to view further updates.