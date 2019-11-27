Marine deserter wanted for murder found in Va.

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – After nearly three weeks on the run, a Marine deserter wanted for murder has been captured.

Authorities in Virginia say Michael Brown killed his mother’s boyfriend on Nov. 9.

The 22-year-old suspect was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted List of fugitives on Monday.

Brown was arrested Wednesday morning in Franklin County just south of Roanoke.

He is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Marine deserted his post at Camp LeJune in North Carolina in October.