Marine deserter wanted for murder found in Va.

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – After nearly three weeks on the run, a Marine deserter wanted for murder has been captured.

Authorities in Virginia say Michael Brown killed his mother’s boyfriend on Nov. 9.

The 22-year-old suspect was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted List of fugitives on Monday.

Brown was arrested Wednesday morning in Franklin County just south of Roanoke.

He is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Marine deserted his post at Camp LeJune in North Carolina in October.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store