Marine recruits to undergo medical observation at The Citadel before basic training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Before Marine recruits head to Parris Island for training, they will spend two weeks at The Citadel under COVID-19 observation.

There is currently a “tent city staging area” at Parris Island, but with the upcoming hurricane season, officials felt a more sturdy location was necessary. Given The Citadel’s proximity to Parris Island and that the campus is empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is “a mission-capable site in this effort that supports national security.”

The Citadel said that it is “proud to be part of the solution…[it] has always been a vital resource to the state and our nation.”

Recruits will arrive in groups of roughly 300 every two weeks, according to The Citadel, and will be housed in barracks. They will remain on campus, and will spend most of their time undergoing “careful and repeated medical monitoring” overseen by Navy medical personnel.

General Glenn Walters, president of the Citadel, said that the coordination is “reminiscent of the Second World War, when The Citadel campus supported over 10,000 military personnel in various training programs before shipping overseas. This is an historic partnership at a time of need, and it is a privilege to be a part of it.”