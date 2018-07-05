Marine running 300+ miles to raise awareness of veteran suicide Video

(WSPA) -- A Marine is on a journey to stop veteran suicides and help those struggling with PTSD.

Kyle Killinger is running more than 300 miles to draw awareness to the issue.

He began the journey Tuesday in Huntsville, Ala.

Killinger plans to run to his Indiana hometown in five days, meeting with veterans and their families along the way, while raising $15,000 for organizations.

According to a report released by the VA, veterans had a 22 percent higher risk for suicide compared to non veterans.

Veterans having thoughts of suicide or in crisis can call the Veterans Crisis Line for help at 800-273-8255 or visit www.VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

Read more about Killinger’s journey on GoFundMe.