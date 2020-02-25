Marion man charged with possession of meth

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with possession of methamphetamine, and other charges, on Feb. 5.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, a deputy pulled over Billy Jack Barker, 42, of Marion, on Old Highway 10 for driving a motorcycle with no taillight and for having a fraudulent tag.

Prior to pulling off to the side of the road, Barker threw a bag of methamphetamine into a the ditch.

He was charged with possession of 4.5 grams of meth.

The other charges he faces are resisting a public officer, fictitious or altered registration or tag, and not having a taillight.

