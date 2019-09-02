Marion man critically injured in motorcycle crash

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man was critically hurt in a motorcycle crash in Marion on Friday night. 

Marion Police Department said in a news release that witnesses reported seeing a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Reid Street before traveling off the side of the road and crashing down an embankment.

Police say the 34-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Jeremy Keith Bartlett,  was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Bartlett was in critical condition, the department said Monday.

