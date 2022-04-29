FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WSPA) – A soldier from Marion, N.C. died in a military training crash during a routine military training at Fort Bragg Thursday.

Army Specialist Luis Herrera, 23, was assigned to Raider Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Army officials from Fort Bragg said.

“Our thoughts and prayers, along with the Paratroopers of ‘Geronimo’ 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, are with Spc. Herrera’s wife and loved ones as we mourn the loss of Luis,” said Capt. Daigoroh Abreu, his company commander. “‘Big Lou’s’ presence was a gift to us all, and his radiant smile brought warmth to all who knew him.”

Spc. Herrera enlisted into the U.S. Army in November 2017, as an Infantryman, and he served two deployments to Kuwait, according to the Army. He had many military awards and decorations.

“Spc. Herrera was an exceptional Paratrooper and an engaged friend to all those who knew him. Luis was a Soldier’s Soldier who always led by example and never missed a chance to leave a positive impact on those around him,” said Col. Theodore Kleisner, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “Our brigade was made better by the selfless service of Spc. Herrera. The leaders and Paratroopers of 1st Brigade Combat Team are committed to ensuring every resource is available to his family and peers to help them through this difficult time.”

The 2-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment will host a memorial for Spc. Herrera in the coming weeks, Army officials from Fort Bragg said. He is survived by his wife, parents, family and friends.

The Army said three additional soldiers were involved in the crash. One soldier was treated at Womack Army Medical Center and released. The other two soldiers were admitted for treatment and observation.

According to Army officials from Fort Bragg said, the crash is still under investigation.