Marion woman accused of arson, assault after fire at mother’s home back in May

Darlinda Adkins Robinson – Courtesy of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials charged a woman with arson and assault charges following house fire at her mother’s home back in May.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the house fire on Shell Road on May 28.

While on-scene, deputies saw Darlinda Adkins Robinson, 46, of Marion, assault two of her family members who were also at the location.

An investigation led detectives to believe that Robinson was also responsible for the fire.

She was charged with arson and two counts of simple assault.

