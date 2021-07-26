Marion woman accused of hitting man with car, crashing with kids inside

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing several charges after deputies say she hit a man with her car and later crashed with children inside.

Miranda Lea Gatewood, 27, of Marion has been charged with two counts of serious injury by vehicle and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. She’s also charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of simple assault, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, July 13, deputies responded to Wildberry Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. They learned that Gatewood assaulted a man at the house, hit him with her car and left the area with her two children, deputies said.

They then learned that Gatewood had wrecked her vehicle on Sugar Hill Rd., and they found her to be impaired. She and the kids were taken to the hospital for treatment.