Mark Sanford announces possible run for president

Will he, or won’t he?

A former South Carolina Governor says he’s weighing his options about a presidential run.

Mark Sanford was in Greenville today as part of a tour he’s doing across South Carolina and the country to explore a presidential run.

If he joined the race the former South Carolina Governor and congressman would be only the second republican to challenge President Donald Trump for the nomination.

The unnanounced visit of a two term South Carolina Governor and former US Congressman was, in and of itself, a surprise to most of the Greenville Rotary Luncheon crowd.

I was flabbergasted I didn’t know he was supposed to be here today,” said Rotarian Bill Raines.

So you can imagine the shock when Mark Sanford announced this:

“Over the next 30 days I’m going to give it a hard look as to whether I start an advocacy group to focus on debt, deficit, and government spending or I run for president.”

Right now President Donald Trump faces only one opponent on the republican ticket, Bill Weld, a former Governor of Massachusettes….

“I will make it a point to go to either New Hampshire or Iowa as a part of the conversation,” Sanford told 7News in a one-on-one coversation.

Sanford explained to 7News he has one main goal in exploring a presidential run to spark a conversation about how to tackle the national debt.

”We now have the largest debt we ever had as a country. We are projected to run more then a trillion dollar deficit each year over the next ten years and that’s if we’re lucky. And we are not in the longest economic recovery that we’ve been in financial history. You begin to combine different things, and you think oh my goodness, there is a financial hurricane off shore and we are not even talking about it,” said Sanford.

Fatima Ghzala said she got a chance to speak with Sanford at the event today and was pleased to see how well he was able to listen.

“I just introduced myself and it was very very very surprising and heart warming for me that his first question was well tell me more about you. Caring about people starts with listening to people and wanting to learn about them and where they’re coming from and that questions says it all for me,” said Ghzala.

“I think it would be a good thing if he did run. I’d like to see it,” said Raines.

Sanford served his second stint in Congress from 2013 to this past January. Before he lost re-election he served on the budget committee.