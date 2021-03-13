Marshall Tucker Band celebrates 50th anniversary, 1974 Grammy nomination

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be on CBS Sunday night and we’re checking in with Spartanburg’s very own Marshall Tucker Band.

The band, known for hits like “Can’t You See” and “Fire on the Mountain” is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this year and already has more than 100 shows booked if the pandemic allows them to perform.

In 1974, the instrumental song “Long Hard Drive” was nominated for a Grammy Award and Lead Singer Doug Gray said it sure was a change to put on a tuxedo for the event.

“When we started in Spartanburg, we were just a bunch of redneck small guys and all of a sudden, a few years later, we were nominated and we had no idea that we could ever be there,” Gray said.

The band jumped from 40 seat venues all the way to Madison Square Garden. Gray still has a home in Spartanburg, as well as kids and grandkids who call the Upstate home.