MARTA to require masks; Kemp says local orders unenforceable

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s largest public transit system plans to require riders to wear masks to protect against the coronavirus.

The decision comes even though Republican Gov. Brian Kemp insists mask orders from local governments aren’t enforceable because he hasn’t mandated them. MARTA, the main public transit system serving Atlanta and nearby suburbs, will require that riders wear masks on trains and buses system-wide beginning Monday.

Several cities within MARTA’s service area have local orders requiring that masks be worn inside public spaces. But the requirement for riders will apply even in areas where there is not a local mask order in effect.