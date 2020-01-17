Martin Luther King Day in the Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizations in the upstate are gearing up to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King.

Many believe its not a day off, but a day on. to live out his mission of uplifting the community.

This morning Furman University got an early start by celebrating his life with a breakfast to pray for peace and end to gun violence.

But the upstate has a host of events happening this upcoming week.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition will be hosting a week of events starting this Saturday with an HBCU day and ending with a gala on next Saturday with many special guests. According to the Rainbow PUSH coalition Greenville Chairperson Davida Mathis, the special guests include Judge Hatchett, U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, and Rev. Jackson.

In the week before the gala, they hope to educate young kids of the importance of science, technology, engineering, art, math through fun experiments and demonstrations. They will also give high school students the chance to get early acceptance to their favorite HBCU this Saturday.

For a list of events, visit the Rainbow PUSH coalition website.

Here’s a list of other events happening in the upstate:

MLK Day Mentoring Event, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20, Furman University. www.allevents.in. Middle- and high-school students have a chance to learn about college life.

MLK Interfaith Celebration, 7 p.m. Jan. 20, Daniel Memorial Chapel, Furman University. www.furman.edu. Dr. Chanequa Walker-Barnes, a theologian and psychologist, will lead the celebration.

Greenville and the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) will host a King Legacy Week Millennial Entrepreneurs (ME!) Power Hour from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, on January 18, at the Commerce Club in Greenville. The event is free.

A DAY OF SERVICE Monday, January 20 8:30 a.m. Breakfast and check-in Check-in at the Trone Student Center, Furman University 2nd Floor Atrium 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Service Heller…

MLK Day of Service Litter Pickup: Conestee Park, Monday, January 20 for a litter pickup to give back to our community on the MLK Day of Service! We will meet in the parking lot at Conestee Park (near the baseball field) at 11:00am



