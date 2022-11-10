RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An attempted murder suspect wanted out of Maryland was arrested in Rutherford County on Wednesday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a fugitive was located in a home on Gillespie Road in the High Shoals Community.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were informed that the suspect had run away prior to their arrival.

While searching the area, deputies along with the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol were unable to find 55-year-old Darrell Wayne Roper.

However, a deputy on patrol located Roper and arrested him.

Roper has been charged with attempted murder. He is currently being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center where he awaits for the extradition process to begin.