Mary’s Cottage operator files lawsuit against Garden Club, City of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A popular event space in downtown Greenville is in the middle of a legal battle, leaving those with parties booked there scrambling and unable to reach the owners.

Sh’lisa Jackson was sure she found the perfect spot for her daughter’s wedding when she booked Mary’s Cottage back in May.

“My daughter and I reached out to the event planner to find out how to secure the place, and we did that,” Jackson said.

Less than a month ago, she was out to eat when her server gave her disturbing news.

“I talked about my daughter and her big day and he dropped the bomb you now letting me know you need to check on that,” Jackson said.

Since then, she’s been unable to reach the owners or operators.

“We still have not received any emails any phone calls or anything,” Jackson said.

Cottage Hospitality LLC subleases the cottage from the Carolina Foothills Garden Club. The company is now suing the Garden Club and the city, which ultimately owns the property.

“In the lawsuit it said the structural damage, the plumbing issues, and then the black mold,” Jackson said.

Cottage Hospitality claims both the city and the Garden Club were aware of the problems in 2019, and did nothing, until late June when the sublease was terminated. Leaving those like Jackson without a venue.

“It’s just been a nightmare trying to reconstruct this whole wedding,” she said.

At this point, she says she just wants her deposit returned.

“We’ve moved on and found other accommodations by the grace of God, but yeah we want our money back.”

The city declined to comment due to the ongoing lawsuit and 7NEWS did receive a response from the Garden Club.