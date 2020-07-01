Mask ordinance on Anderson City Council agenda

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, Anderson City Council plans on discussing an emergency ordinance Wednesday requiring people wear mask.

If passed, they would join other upstate cities like Greenville, Spartanburg and Clemson.

The council members plan to meet Wednesday, July 1 at noon to “consideration of an emergency ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings in certain circumstances.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a lack of mask-wearing is adding to the increase of cases statewide.

With the holiday weekend approaching, state health officials are urging everyone to celebrate at home.