Mask requirements in school? It could happen

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — As the debate of whether students should be required to wear masks at school this fall continues, some districts are not ruling out the possibility of mandating that students wear them. One such district is Spartanburg School District Five.

Currently, according to district spokeswoman Melissa Robinette, masks will only be a recommendation when school returns. However, a mask requirement is not off the table.

“If we’re going to get kids back in the classroom, we might have to look at things like masks and require them,” Robinette said. “At the end of the day, something has to give and we have to measure safety with getting kids back in the classroom.”

Robinette said the district has polled parents and staff multiple times this summer to gauge how important various sanitation factors rank. Masks were near the bottom of the list, behind measures like hand sanitizing.

“That was several months ago, though,” she said, adding that the past few weeks have seen a shift in public opinion. She said the district is hearing more now from parents interested in a mask requirement as public health experts plea with the public to practice better hygiene.

District Five has not yet announced final plans for the fall.

Districts must roll out fall plans at least 20 days prior to their respective start date.