Masks required for most Greenville County Schools students

Pupil Moritz is on his way to the first day at his new school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Students in North Rhine-Westphalia will have to wear face masks at all times due to the coronavirus pandemic as they return to school this Wednesday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The State Department of Education has mandated that students headed back to the classroom will be required to wear masks. And it’s no different in Greenville County Schools.

“It’s like how dress codes are enforced in schools, we’re also enforcing the mask policy,” district spokesperson Tim Waller said.

Waller said the requirement will apply to student grades 2 through 12, as approved in their plan submitted to the State Department of Education.

He said the younger grades will be encouraged to mask up , but the district realizes that might not be practical.

“Given their age given the fact that that age group tends to be less susceptible to the spread of COVID-19,” Waller said.

The masks will be required when students can’t socially distance and there are penalties if a student doesn’t comply.

“If a student persists in refusing to wear a mask it can turn into a disciplinary action,” Waller said.

But if the refusal continues more could be done.

“That student will be placed automatically into our virtual program,” Waller said.

Waller said the district is asking students to provide their own masks, but there are some exceptions.

“We are going to provide masks for families who participate in the free and reduced lunch plan,” Waller said.

And students won’t be penalized if they lose or forget their mask.

“We’re going to have some backups a few extras in the event a students forgets their mask or they lose it,” Waller said.

Staff will also have to adhere to the requirements.

“We are going to provide masks for teachers, faculty, and staff,” Waller said.

The district has PPE from the CARES Act and has also asked for supplies from the state to help keep everyone safe throughout the school year.

Other districts are also adhering to certain guidelines.

Pickens County School District will require masks for all grades, students could face disciplinary action if they refuse and intentionally disregard social distancing, and they are providing at least one cloth mask per student

Laurens 55 will be following guidelines provided by the state and a temporary policy on face coverings will be presented to the board later this month.

Spartanburg 3 will require masks when social distancing isn’t possible, but encouraged at all times. Students are asked to provide their own masks, but the district will provide them if needed, and teachers will be given both a mask and a face shield.