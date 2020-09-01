Massachusetts voters to decide Markey, Kennedy primary fight

U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., center, greets supporter Thanh Nguyen, of Milton, Mass., left, during a campaign stop, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Boston. Kennedy, a candidate in the Sept. 1 primary election, is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., for a seat in the Senate. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters are set to decide one of the higher profile primary battles this year — the contest pitting incumbent Democratic Sen. Edward Markey against Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

The 39-year-old Kennedy has promised a new generation of leadership.

He’s hoping to become the next Kennedy to take a seat in the Senate by ousting the 74-year-old Markey.

While the two agree on many policies, each has tried to paint the other as out of touch on key issues during a campaign waged under the shadow of the coronavirus.

A Kennedy has never lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

