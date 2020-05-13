Mattel to donate dolls to kids of first responders

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – First responders deserve our gratitude now more than ever as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

And toy company, Mattel, is expressing its gratitude with its new initiative, #ThankYouHeroes program.

For every eligible career Barbie doll or play set, the company will donate a doll to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The program will benefit children of first responders fighting COVID-19.

Career Barbie dolls show Barbie in her roll as a career professional in various fields.

The program applies to purchases from barbie.mattel.com and participating retailers from May 14 to May 17.

It is part of Mattel’s “Play It Forward” platform, which is focused on giving back to communities in times of need.