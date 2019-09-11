2 men taken to hospital after shooting, crashing into Asheville home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were taken to the hospital Monday night after a shooting and a vehicle crash in Asheville.

Asheville Police responded at about 11 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into a home on Johnston Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the wrecked vehicle had been shot in the leg, according to the police department.

Police said a preliminary investigation found two men had gotten into an argument. One man shot the other man in the leg before they got into separate vehicles. The shooter then crashed into the back of the victim’s vehicle, which caused him to crash into the home, police said.

Both men were taken to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the men knew each other.

Officers will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.