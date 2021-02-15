Mauldin City Council votes in favor of SCDOT’s Alternative One proposal

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Plans to finalize the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s ‘Building a Better Butler’ project are one step closer now that the Department has support from City Council.

Monday night, Mauldin City Council voted in favor of Alternative One, which would essentially re-route Old Mill Road through what is now a plot of land that mobile homes sit on to Butler Road. A total of 13 homes could be impacted by these proposed changes.

Some neighbors living in the area still believe there are better, less damaging solutions.

“We need your help,” Mike Edwards said. He lives on the other side of Butler Road, but his backyard could be effected by these proposed improvements.

“Now they’re going to tear down three houses in my neighborhood and mine might be one,” Edwards said.

He believes a rotary could be the answer.

Councilwoman Diane Kuzinar agrees with that idea.

“If that’s something that can be done… That would alleviate the stop light and kind’ve help the traffic flow I believe,” said Kuzinar.

She said she doesn’t want to see anyone get displaced.

“You know, to tell the people on Fargo, well we’re going to tear your homes down so here, here’s some money. Go away go find yourself a new home… That’s really not right,” Kuzinar said.

Kuzinar said if the Department of Transportation moved forward with Alternative One, she hopes the homes impacted will be accommodated financially.

According to the Department’s website, if you’re home is being effected: “A SCDOT right-of-way representative will contact you following completion of the NEPA process and the development of right-of-way design plans, which is anticipated for late 2021. Property acquisitions will be appropriately appraised and you will be compensated accordingly.”

Bob Adams said he doesn’t want to see his neighbors have to relocate, either.

“There’s a way to do this to hurt nobody… And that is to leave things alone,” said Adams.

Karen Conrad Edwards, one of Bob’s neighbors and wife to Mike Edwards is still asking for more time.

“My other concern is the time we’ve had for public comments,” Edwards said. “I mean today, what a horrible day it is weather wise right now and with so many people sick.”

Mayor Terry Merritt agrees the public input part was short. However, during Monday night’s city council meeting, Merritt said it’s time to move forward.

“We’ll never all agree on the best way to go about this… Alternative one is the best solution,” Merritt said. ​”So I’d love to see us stick firm behind our resolution.”

While the Department of Transportation has City Council’s support, no plans are finalized as of Monday.

According to the project’s website, the next phase of the project is an environmental document approval set to happen in May of this year. Construction plans are expected to be finalized as early as May of 2022.