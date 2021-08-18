Mauldin cleaning up after EF-1 tornado

Mauldin, SC (WSPA) – The National weather service confirming that an EF1 tornado touched down in Mauldin on Tuesday, leaving a path of debri and damage.

The clean up expected to take sometime, people trying to put their homes and in some cases businesses back together.

“Right around that light pole or that electrical pole in there you could see just debri flying around in circles really fast …” Mauldin, Steven Prewett said.

For Steven Prewett hearing the wind blow he knew to take cover immediately.

The National weather service out surveying the damage on Wednesday and interviewing people. They confirms that more than 30 tornado warnings went out on Tuesday across the Upstate.

“It was related to the tropical depression Fred. Which created a weather profile, it’s the way the winds change with height.” National Weather Service, Dr. Bill Martin said.

The effects of the storm are evident as the force left a path, trees got knocked down and uprooted… and a tree even came through the roof of this home.

“I wasn’t my wife, my wife was. She was here and it scared her very much.” Mauldin resident said.

This husband explaining that his wife was afraid when the damage happened to their home.

Debri was also left on the road and in yards, damage extended to buildings to the point of pulling off roof tops.

“Most of what we’re trying to do today is determine how intense they were. We have a ratings scale that goes from 1 to 5.” Dr. Martin said.

National weather service crews are out collecting data on Wednesday from all across the upstate … their report shows that winds got up to 90 miles per hour a s the length of the tornados path stretched for nearly 2 miles.

“Luckily it didn’t hit this building like it could have cause it could have been a lot worse.” Prewett said.

National weather service is the organization that surveys storm damage and wind gusts in the event of

severe weather.

The National weather service tells us, no injuries have been reported from Tuesday’s weather event.