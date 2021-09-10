Mauldin HS holds run in honor of 9/11

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – JROTC at Mauldin High School hosted a run/walk in honor 9/11 on Friday morning. The 2-mile run — complete with a police escort — honored the thousands of American lives lost nearly 20 years ago.

The event began at 5:15 a.m. Veterans and active military recruiters spoke to students ahead of the run about the terror attack and their memories of the event. None of today’s high school students were alive yet on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s not a military thing. It’s what I call an American thing,” Mauldin High School JROTC Senior Chief Armond Flood said. “These men and women were going to work on a normal day and they lost their life.”

