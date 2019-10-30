Mauldin moves forward with multi-million dollar city center redevelopment proposal

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Mauldin city leaders unveiled new renderings of the proposed multimillion-dollar city center redevelopment project.

“When I moved here we had 8,000 people in Mauldin, 1 stoplight with no left turn on it,” said James Stringfield.

Stringfield has seen firsthand how growth has impacted his city. That’s why he’s against the proposed $250 million dollar city center.

“I don’t see how they can make it work,” he told 7News.

The development will feature offices, apartments and plenty of green space. City leaders hope it will have a similar feel to the Avalon in Atlanta, Georgia.

“This master plan is a good thing for us,” said local business owner Emilio Porras.

City of Mauldin Community Development Director Van Broad says the project is privately funded, but some taxpayer money will be used.

“Any of the infrastructure [such as] roads, streets, sidewalks, street lights, utilities, parks, parking decks. We can reimburse the developer for those public access projects,” Broad said.

12 of the 24 acres, where the development will be built, is owned by the city according to Broad. He says the city is in the process of selling those 12 acres to the developer, Contour Development Group, for a little more than $3 million dollars.

As far as the other 12 acres that’s private property. Broad said the developer is working with landowners to purchase it.

“Do you believe that even if you don’t get all 24 acres you’ll still move forward with the project?” Asked 7 News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

“Oh yes ma’am,” Broad said.

Stephanie Pike says her home is near the proposed development and she has yet to hear from anyone.

“I would much rather see this than the old dilapidated buildings that are there now,” she said. “I’m not against it, I would like to know more about it since I live here.”

Broad tells 7News because the project is privately funded the city will have a limited say in it. However, zoning requirements will allow them to have a say in what’s built on the property.