MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Mauldin Police are searching for a missing man who they say needs medication.

65-year-old Ronnie Steven Brown was last seen on Friday on Miller Rd. in Mauldin at about 2:30 p.m.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black sweater, hat, dark- colored shirt, cream- colored pants with white shoes.

He is in need of his medication, police said.

If anyone has information to help locate him, they’re asked to contact the Mauldin Police Department Dispatch at (864) 289-8900 ext 9.