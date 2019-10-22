Mauldin selects company major downtown redevelopment

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Mauldin City Council voted Monday to select a company to redevelop a 24 acre section of downtown.

Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to authorize the agreement with Contour Development and sell 7.6 acres of city-owned property to the company for $3,250,000.

If the agreement passes a second reading in November, the City Center project is expected to break ground in 2020.

“This is an important first step in achieving the City’s goal of creating a downtown that is anticipated to deliver a mix of development that serves the commercial, office, hospitality, cultural and residential needs of our growing community,” said Mayor Dennis Raines in a news release.

“The City Center concept has been a vision for the City’s leadership that we have been diligently working to bring to fruition.”

The development team of Contour Development, SeamonWhiteside, and SVN Blackstream will hold a public meeting to show conceptual renderings of the development and meet with city residents.

The project consists of around 24 acres of land along East Butler Road.

“We are excited to be a part of this project, and our team looks forward to creating a City Center that can serve as a catalyst for continuing the recent economic growth experienced by the City,” said Contour Development CEO Pete Dedvukaj.

The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the city council meeting on November 18.