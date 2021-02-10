Mauldin woman’s death ruled homicide, mother searches for answers a year later

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA)- Thursday will mark one year since 29-year-old Alex Liddy was found dead in her Mauldin apartment. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office determined her death was a homicide.

Liddy’s mother, Andrea Johnson, told 7News she doesn’t feel any closer to answers than she did a year ago when she pulled up to her daughter’s apartment after learning she had died.

“She was amazing,” Johnson said. “Her laugh, you know…just her sense of humor was absolutely amazing.”

Johnson said she was shocked when she learned her daughter was dead last February.

“I never expected it,” she said. “It came totally out of left field.”

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said when she arrived on scene to investigate, she found the circumstances of Liddy’s death suspicious.

“She was in a bathtub, nearly nude, with underwear and a sock on and had obvious trauma to her body,” Cason said.

Cason said Liddy was beaten with an object all over her body.

“Bruises, lacerations, abrasions,” she said.



Liddy’s face and hair were wet when she was discovered, but there was no water standing in the bathtub. Investigators determined she had died sometime that day. According to the coroner, multiple drugs were found in Liddy’s system.

Johnson said her daughter had struggled with addiction and had been sober for nearly a year.

“To see her overcome all of those odds, and then go out like this, is just disheartening to say the least,” Johnson said.

The Coroner’s Office investigation determined Liddy’s death was a homicide.

“The cause of death we determined was blunt force trauma, and partial submersion in water in the setting of combined toxic effects of heroin, alprazolam, methamphetamine, cocaine, and Celexa, or Lexapro, the generic,” Cason said.

The news was a blow to Johnson.

“I almost collapsed,” she said. “Not just because of the actual ruling, just the manner in which it was. It was overboard. It was brutal.”

A year later, Johnson is still seeking answers and hoping whoever hurt her daughter will one day be charged.

7News reached out to Mauldin Police multiple times for comment on this story. They said the case is active, but they have no new information to release.

Police said anyone with information on Alex Liddy in the days leading up to her death on Feb. 11 last year can call the Mauldin Detective Division at 864-289-8969.